UA Law Scholar Measures Supreme Court Masterpiece Cakeshop Ruling

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 7, 2018 at 2:15 PM CDT
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused on religious grounds to bake a wedding cake for an engaged gay couple. In a 60-page decision, justices narrowly considered fundamental religious freedoms under the First Amendment, leaving the question of LGBTQ civil rights enforcement for another day.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
