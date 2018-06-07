UA Law Scholar Measures Supreme Court Masterpiece Cakeshop Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused on religious grounds to bake a wedding cake for an engaged gay couple. In a 60-page decision, justices narrowly considered fundamental religious freedoms under the First Amendment, leaving the question of LGBTQ civil rights enforcement for another day.
