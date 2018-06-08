© 2022 KUAF
Ann Brown Memorial School to Open in South Fayetteville This Fall

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 8, 2018 at 1:34 PM CDT
Rebecca Buchanan, left, stands with Melissa Graham on the back porch of the new Ann Brown Memorial School in south Fayetteville.

The Ann Brown Memorial School in south Fayetteville offers an intensively mentored, child-led curriculum rich in the arts. The new independent school has been a lifelong vision of director Melissa Graham, who is collaborating closely with long-time early childhood educator Rebecca Buchanan.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
