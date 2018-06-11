State Leads in Reducing Public Childcare and Pre-K Suspension and Expulsion

The federal government issued a warning to states to address the alarming number of young children being expelled or suspended from public daycares and pre-K schools. The Arkansas Department of Human Services is among the first to respond, launching a model program in 2017 called the BehaviorHelp Response System, which provides resources to distressed youngsters and their families. Many Arkansas districts also rely on a classroom method known as Conscious Discipline.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.