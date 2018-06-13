Century-old Underground Aqueduct Collapses in Eureka Springs
1 of 5
A section of East Leatherwood aqueduct is being excavated and repaired after a collapse beneath the parking lot next to the Basin Spring Bathhouse.
courtesy: Chris Fischer
2 of 5
Excavator Jimmy Jones of Berryville says repairs will take several weeks.
J. Froelich
3 of 5
The collapse started as a gaping hole in the parking lot asphalt.
J. Froelich
4 of 5
A chalk artist drew a parking lot crevice a few weeks earlier during the May Festival of Arts. Resident Chris Fischer pretends to fall in.
courtesy: Jay Bender
5 of 5
The historic Basin Spring Bathhouse was not damaged by the collapse.
J. Froelich
A section of hand-built aqueduct in downtown Eureka Springs has collapsed beneath a commercial parking lot, causing a cave-in. The tunnel is a conduit for the spring-fed headwaters for East Leatherwood Creek and a downtown stormwater drainage system. Repairs are underway, and comprehensive measures are being taken to prevent future cave-ins downstream.