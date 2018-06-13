© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Century-old Underground Aqueduct Collapses in Eureka Springs

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 13, 2018 at 1:48 PM CDT
A section of East Leatherwood aqueduct is being excavated and repaired after a collapse beneath the parking lot next to the Basin Spring Bathhouse.
courtesy: Chris Fischer
Excavator Jimmy Jones of Berryville says repairs will take several weeks.
J. Froelich
The collapse started as a gaping hole in the parking lot asphalt.
J. Froelich
A chalk artist drew a parking lot crevice a few weeks earlier during the May Festival of Arts. Resident Chris Fischer pretends to fall in.
courtesy: Jay Bender
The historic Basin Spring Bathhouse was not damaged by the collapse.
J. Froelich

A section of hand-built aqueduct in downtown Eureka Springs has collapsed beneath a commercial parking lot, causing a cave-in. The tunnel is a conduit for the spring-fed headwaters for East Leatherwood Creek and a downtown stormwater drainage system. Repairs are underway, and comprehensive measures are being taken to prevent future cave-ins downstream.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
