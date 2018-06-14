© 2022 KUAF
New School Educates Different Learners in Agrarian Environment

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 14, 2018 at 1:23 PM CDT
The entrance to the new Clover Community School grounds leads to a small farmstead.
Kimberly Parker and Sharon Bensa stand in front of the future Clover Community School, currently undergoing renovation.
Bob Byers, a parent volunteer, is building the school’s new STEAM lab in a former barn.";
A flock of hens patrol the school grounds.
Sharon Bensa visits with Pickles, one of two mini donkeys, and a herd of goats that live on campus.
The Clover Community School will open this fall as a nature-centric private elementary school for learners of all abilities. The campus is located four miles northeast of downtown Bentonville on a farm where students will tend gardens, orchards, flocks of farm animals and bees while learning math, science, engineering, technology, literacy and the arts.

