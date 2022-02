Eureka Christian Health Outreach, or ECHO, uses volunteers and donors to run a free healthcare clinic for low-income people who have no health insurance. Now, ECHO founders Dan and Suzie Bell, along with Eureka Springs resident Kimberly Clark and Mayor Butch Berry, have turned to that model to build an affordable housing community along Passion Play Road and Highway 62. If you are interested in volunteering or want to sponsor one of the homes, contact ECHO here.