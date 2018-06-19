© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Fayetteville VA Diagnostic Physician Found Impaired, Federal Investigation Triggered

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 19, 2018 at 12:12 PM CDT
va_pathologist.jpg
J. FROELICH
/
KUAF
Kelvin Parks, interim medical director for the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks provides a timeline of events Monday morning to media.

More than 19,000 pathology reports from across the country will have to be externally reviewed after a staff pathologist at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks was deemed impaired. A press conference in Fayetteville yesterday, with members of the state's congressional delegation, included details about the matter.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content