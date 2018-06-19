Fayetteville VA Diagnostic Physician Found Impaired, Federal Investigation Triggered

More than 19,000 pathology reports from across the country will have to be externally reviewed after a staff pathologist at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks was deemed impaired. A press conference in Fayetteville yesterday, with members of the state's congressional delegation, included details about the matter.
