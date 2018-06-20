© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Sebastian County Seeks Grant to Start Mental Health Court

KUAF
Published June 20, 2018 at 12:14 PM CDT
Sebastian County leaders have applied for a $750,000 federal grant to start a mental health court similar to the county's drug and veterans’ courts. County Judge David Hudson says a mental health court would provide long-term treatment beyond care provided at the Crisis Stabilization Unit that opened in March. Both the CSU and the mental health court would allow low-level offenders to stay out of jail or prison and would instead address the mental health issues that contributed to their arrests.

