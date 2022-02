Weekend Music From A to Z

There's a little bit of everything this weekend in terms of live music. We have options from alt-pop to zydeco.

Thursday, June 21

Jumpsuit Jamey, She's Us and Brick Fields at American Legion Post 27 (Fayetteville) - 6 to 9 p.m.

Welles at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Friday, June 22



Homegrown Festival at Kessler Mountain Regional Park (Fayetteville) - FREE, through Sunday

Angela Edge, She’s Us at Nomad’s Music Lounge (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 to 11 p.m.

Sarah Loethen at New Province Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 8 to 10 p.m.

Cadillac Jackson at Chelsea’s (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 23



Monk is King, Suite 25 at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - FREE, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Cosmocean at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - FREE, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Candy Lee at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - FREE, 7 to 9 p.m.

Alex Fry at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - $15, 7 to 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 24