Fayetteville Cross Church Lighting Controversy Inspires Dark Sky City Activist

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 21, 2018 at 11:20 AM CDT
Cross Church architectural lights, found to be out of compliance with city code, will remain dark, until a code solution is found.

When Cross Church switched on a tall array of bright lights at its new church in west Fayetteville, it attracted complaints. City planners, finding the architectural illumination out of compliance, ordered the lights turned off. While a solution is worked out, light pollution activist, Houston Hughes, is using this as a teaching moment to encourage Fayetteville to become a Dark Sky City.

