Fayetteville Cross Church Lighting Controversy Inspires Dark Sky City Activist

When Cross Church switched on a tall array of bright lights at its new church in west Fayetteville, it attracted complaints. City planners, finding the architectural illumination out of compliance, ordered the lights turned off. While a solution is worked out, light pollution activist, Houston Hughes, is using this as a teaching moment to encourage Fayetteville to become a Dark Sky City.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.