© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

New Book Provides Contextual Insight into Elaine Massacre

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 25, 2018 at 5:21 PM CDT
elaine_massacre_book.png
COURTESY
/
Butler Center Books

One of the largest racial confrontations in U.S. history occurred in 1919 in the Phillips County farming town of Elaine, Arkansas where a massive violent white mob took aim at a small black sharecroppers labor union struggling to organize for higher cotton crop prices. A new book of essays, Elaine Massacre and Arkansas: A Century of Atrocity and Resistance, edited by Arkansas racial cleansing historian Guy Lancaster and published by Butler Center Books, examines key complex events which inexorably led to the bloody conflagration. Guy Lancaster was recorded courtesy Anna Lancaster, Archival Assistant and AV/AR Specialist at the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies at the Central Arkansas Library System.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content