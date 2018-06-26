Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Advocates Worry About Work Requirements For SNAP
Published June 26, 2018 at 1:22 PM CDT
A Tuesday news roundup includes: a poll about risky behavior among Arkansas teens, possible work requriements for SNAP and an honor for Springdale.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Lawmakers are expected to begin work next month on the sweeping legislation known as the Farm Bill. The bill covers dozens of nutrition, agricultural...
Republicans in Congress have released their version of a new Farm Bill. It imposes new requirements on low-income recipients of food assistance, but continues traditional subsidies for farmers.
In this Congressional Interview, KASU News Director Johnathan Reaves talks with U.S. Representative Rick Crawford about the latest on the 2018 Farm Bill...
The House of Representatives passed its version of the farm bill Thursday afternoon with strict work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP.