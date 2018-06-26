© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Marshall Islands Expand Tuberculosis Mass Screenings

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 26, 2018 at 1:23 PM CDT
Sandy Hainline Williams, public health nurse coordinator at the Joseph Bates Outreach Clinic in Springdale, stands with Kenny Boaz. Both routinely travel to the Republic of the Marshall Islands to conduct medical screenings.

Tuberculosis, an ancient bacterial infectious disease imported by New World colonists to what is now known as the Republic of the Marshall Islands, continues to plague Marshallese in the RMI as well as in places like Arkansas where islanders are legally allowed to migrate. Global medical teams are conducting mandatory mass screenings to cure those who are sick and to check the spread, says Arkansas Marshallese public health expert, Sandy Hainline Williams, who periodically travels to the RMI to assist.

Jacqueline Froelich
