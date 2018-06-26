Marshall Islands Expand Tuberculosis Mass Screenings

Tuberculosis, an ancient bacterial infectious disease imported by New World colonists to what is now known as the Republic of the Marshall Islands, continues to plague Marshallese in the RMI as well as in places like Arkansas where islanders are legally allowed to migrate. Global medical teams are conducting mandatory mass screenings to cure those who are sick and to check the spread, says Arkansas Marshallese public health expert, Sandy Hainline Williams, who periodically travels to the RMI to assist.