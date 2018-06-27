Investors Set Sights on Downtown Springdale, Encourage Others to Do the Same

During the month of June, both Tyson Foods and companies tied to the Waltons made announcements about new ventures meant to fuel Springdale's downtown revitalization. Some 250 community leaders, investors, developers and entrepreneurs also came together for an Invest Springdale summit to talk about the opportunities along Emma Avenue. Long-time and new business owners are also seeing the growing interest and would like to see new business ventures fill in the gaps with family-friendly eateries and shops.