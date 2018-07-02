© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Nonprofit Health Caregivers, Public Health Agencies Launch Community Survey

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 2, 2018 at 2:31 PM CDT
community_health_survey.jpg
Courtesy
/
NWA Community Health Survey

A partnership of 13 Northwest Arkansas healthcare and public health agencies, facilitated by Mercy Hospital NWA, has designed and posted a community online health survey where residents can anonymously express their health needs. Dr. Lisa Low, medical director of community health for Mercy NWA, explains how the survey works and what medical providers are seeking. Participants can follow the survey on Facebook

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Ozarks at LargeMercy Health
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content