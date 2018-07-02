© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Olympic Figure Skater Scott Hamilton Coming to Springdale

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published July 2, 2018 at 2:28 PM CDT
scott_hamilton.jpg
COURTESY
/
SCOTT HAMILTON
Olympic gold-medal figure skater and author Scott Hamilton.

Scott Hamilton, an Olympic gold-medal winner and author, will be in Springdale this month to participate in a Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer event at the Jones Center. He spoke with us about the July 14th event and about his new book, Finish First: Winning Changes Everything.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Ozarks at Large
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content