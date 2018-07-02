Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Olympic Figure Skater Scott Hamilton Coming to Springdale
Published July 2, 2018 at 2:28 PM CDT
COURTESY
/
SCOTT HAMILTON
Olympic gold-medal figure skater and author Scott Hamilton.
Scott Hamilton, an Olympic gold-medal winner and author, will be in Springdale this month to participate in a
Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer event at the Jones Center. He spoke with us about the July 14th event and about his new book, Finish First: Winning Changes Everything.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
