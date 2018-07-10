Fayetteville Housing Authority Agrees to Create Community Task Force to Address Housing Deficiencies

The Fayetteville Housing Authority Board of Commissioners voted Monday night to approve the agency’s five-year plan. The plan must be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development each year, and while the plan addresses FHA’s needs for the coming year, many members of the public who attended the meeting wanted to know how the agency would address immediate needs and deficiencies at its properties, which prompted the board to consider creating a community task force that could look for funding sources to address the problems.