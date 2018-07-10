Fayetteville Housing Authority Agrees to Create Community Task Force to Address Housing Deficiencies
Fayetteville Housing Authority's Willow Heights property as seen in June 2017.
Z. SITEK
Sandbags outside a Willow Heights unit as seen in April 2018.
Z. SITEK
A kitchen inside a Willow Heights unit as seen in April 2018.
Z. SITEK
A unit at Willow Heights as seen in April 2018.
Z. SITEK
The view from the second floor of a unit at Willow Heights as seen in April 2018.
Z. SITEK
Fayetteville Housing Authority's Hillcrest Towers property as seen in June 2017.
Z. SITEK
Fayetteville Housing Authority's Lewis Plaza property as seen in April 2018.
Z. SITEK
A kitchen inside a Lewis Plaza unit as seen in April 2018.
Z. SITEK
A unit at Lewis Plaza as seen in April 2018.
Z. SITEK
Fayetteville Housing Authority's Morgan Manor property as seen in June 2017.
Z. SITEK
The proposed site for new apartments at Morgan Manor that would replace the housing at Willow Heights as seen in June 2017.
Z. SITEK
The Fayetteville Housing Authority Board of Commissioners voted Monday night to approve the agency’s five-year plan. The plan must be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development each year, and while the plan addresses FHA’s needs for the coming year, many members of the public who attended the meeting wanted to know how the agency would address immediate needs and deficiencies at its properties, which prompted the board to consider creating a community task force that could look for funding sources to address the problems.