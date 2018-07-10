The Issues of November

© 2022 KUAF
KUAF | By John Brummett
Published July 10, 2018 at 11:27 AM CDT
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, discusses a pair of issues that could be decided by Arkansas voters this fall. He talks with Roby Brock from our partner Talk Business and Politics about term limits and possible caps on lawsuit damages.

Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
