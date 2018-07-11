Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
How 'Arkansas Works' is Working Now
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published July 11, 2018 at 2:13 PM CDT
John Brummett, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses the latest surrounding Arkansas Works with Roby Brock from our partner Talk Business and Politics.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
