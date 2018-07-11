Many Choices, Little Time
From indie pop to country, jamgrass and roots reggae, here are some weekend music options in northwest Arkansas.
Wednesday, July 11
- Jenny Lewis at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $30, 11:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 12
- The Mighty Pines at Gulley Park (Fayetteville) - FREE, 7 to 9 p.m.
Friday, July 13
- Carry Illinois, Magnolia, John Charles at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Aaron Kamm and the One-Drops at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 9:30 p.m.
- Adam Cunningham, The Wilson Brothers Band at The Aud (Eureka Springs) - $20, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
- Bryan Martin at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 to 10 p.m.
- Janet Jackson at the Walmart AMP (Rogers) - $35 to $135, 8 p.m.
- Still on the Hill at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - FREE, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 14
- Pat Bianchi Trio at Sunrise Stage (Fayetteville) - $30 at dig-jazz-dot-com, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Little Buffalo River Band at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Angela Edge at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 to 10 p.m.
- Liverpool Legends at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $10, free for members and youths under 18, 7 to 10 p.m.
- Adam Faucett and the Tall Grass at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - FREE, 7 to 9 p.m.
Sunday, July 15
- East of Zion at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - FREE, 2 to 4 p.m.