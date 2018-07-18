Difficult Musical Choices This Weekend

From Modest Mouse to the return of Big Smith, there are many musical options during the next few days.

Thursday July 19

Jeff Kearney at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 to 11 p.m.

Lake Street Dive at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $30 adv, $32 day of, 8 to 11 p.m.

Langhorne Slim at JJ’s Biergarten (Fayetteville) - FREE, 6 to 9 p.m.

Modest Mouse at Arkansas Music Pavilion $39.50 to $61.50, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Arkansauce at The Forge (Bentonville) - 6 to 8 p.m.

Friday July 20



The Creek Rocks, Sad Daddy at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Route 358 at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Big Red Flag at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 to 10 p.m.

Saturday July 21



Sunday July 22

