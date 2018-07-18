Difficult Musical Choices This Weekend
From Modest Mouse to the return of Big Smith, there are many musical options during the next few days.
Thursday July 19
- Jeff Kearney at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 to 11 p.m.
- Lake Street Dive at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $30 adv, $32 day of, 8 to 11 p.m.
- Langhorne Slim at JJ’s Biergarten (Fayetteville) - FREE, 6 to 9 p.m.
- Modest Mouse at Arkansas Music Pavilion $39.50 to $61.50, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
- Arkansauce at The Forge (Bentonville) - 6 to 8 p.m.
Friday July 20
- The Creek Rocks, Sad Daddy at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- Route 358 at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Big Red Flag at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 to 10 p.m.
Saturday July 21
- Big Smith, Opal Agafia at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $25 day of, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Trey Johnson at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
- Chief White Lightning at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Terra Nova Kings, Monk is King at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Jesse Dean at The Odd Soul (Springdale) - 8 to 10 p.m.
- Amasa Hines at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $10, FREE for members and youth 18 and younger, 7 to 10 p.m.
- The Couch Jackets, Emily Nance at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (8th Street Bentonville) - Free, 7 to 9:30 p.m.
- The Cate Brothers at Basin Spring Park (Eureka Springs) - Free, 6 to 8 p.m.
Sunday July 22
- Kill Vargas, Bambi’s at Backspace (Fayetteville) - donations at the door for the bands and the space, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Beau Jennings & the Tigers at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - Free, 2 to 4 p.m.