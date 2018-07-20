Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Sparks Sold, Home Sales Bold, Pot on Hold
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published July 20, 2018 at 12:07 PM CDT
Michael Tilley, from
Talk Business and Politics, discusses the sale of Sparks to Baptist Health, a possible leveling off of northwest Arkansas home sales and the lengthy process to bring medical marijuana to Arkansas.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, discusses a pair of issues that could be decided by Arkansas voters this fall. He talks…
John Brummett, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses the latest surrounding Arkansas Works with Roby Brock from our partner Talk Business and…
Michael Tilley with Talk Business and Politics is with us again and this week, he discusses slow development of medical marijuana distribution in…
Rex Nelson, senior editor at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, about five possible issues…
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Demcorat-Gazette discusses with Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics this week's press conference…