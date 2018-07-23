© 2022 KUAF
Harrison Race Relations Task Force Musters New Billboard Campaign

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 23, 2018 at 12:04 PM CDT
The Harrison Community Task Force on Race Relations gathered for the group's twice-monthly meeting July 17 at the local Chamber of Commerce to discuss a billboard campaign.

The Harrison Community Task Force on Race Relations has worked since 2003 to reconcile a racial cleansing that destroyed the town's historic black district more than a century ago. This summer, the task force plans to erect an electronic billboard to transmit the message that Harrison is a diverse and welcoming place.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
