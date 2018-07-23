Harrison Race Relations Task Force Musters New Billboard Campaign

The Harrison Community Task Force on Race Relations has worked since 2003 to reconcile a racial cleansing that destroyed the town's historic black district more than a century ago. This summer, the task force plans to erect an electronic billboard to transmit the message that Harrison is a diverse and welcoming place.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.