Northwest Technical Institute Announces $3 Million Refrigeration Program Expansion

Northwest Technical Institute will use a $3 million gift from state and industry partners to expand its Ammonia Refrigeration Training Center and teaching program. Few schools around the country provide training for industrial refrigeration, and the demand for new technicians is high because about 40 percent of that workforce is nearing retirement age. Tyson Foods donated $1 million toward the expansion, another $1 million comes from the state's discretionary funds, and the rest comes in the form of contributions from the refrigeration industry.