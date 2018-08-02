© 2022 KUAF
Northwest Technical Institute Announces $3 Million Refrigeration Program Expansion

KUAF
Published August 2, 2018 at 1:05 PM CDT
Z. Sitek
/
KUAF
Industrial refrigeration equipment students use to train at Northwest Technical Institute's existing facility.

Northwest Technical Institute will use a $3 million gift from state and industry partners to expand its Ammonia Refrigeration Training Center and teaching program. Few schools around the country provide training for industrial refrigeration, and the demand for new technicians is high because about 40 percent of that workforce is nearing retirement age. Tyson Foods donated $1 million toward the expansion, another $1 million comes from the state's discretionary funds, and the rest comes in the form of contributions from the refrigeration industry.

