Volunteers Take on Cleanup and Restoration of Fayetteville's East Mountain Cemetery

The Northwest Arkansas African-American Heritage Association and volunteers organized through Facebook have begun clearing and cleanup of East Mountain Cemetery on Fayetteville's Mount Sequoyah. The cemetery was the final resting place for some of Fayetteville's earliest residents and slaves who belonged to some of the city's first settlers, according to the NWA African-American Heritage Association, which was deeded the cemetery property in 2014. The long-term goal for the land is to create a learning park that includes restored grave sites, walking paths and artwork to commemorate the unmarked graves of slaves.