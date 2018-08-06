© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Benton County Sheriff's Office Switches to Video Inmate Visitation

KUAF
Published August 6, 2018 at 11:11 AM CDT

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office switched from in-person to video-only visitation for inmates several years ago, now the Benton County Sheriff’s Office is following suit. The jail will soon feature kiosks in the lobby with free video visitation for family and friends, as well as a system that allows video visitation from a personal computer, which will come with a fee. Critics of the policy, which has been adopted by hundreds of jails across the country, say eliminating in-person visitation yields poorer outcomes for inmates and their families.

Ozarks at Large Stories