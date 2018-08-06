Benton County Sheriff's Office Switches to Video Inmate Visitation

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office switched from in-person to video-only visitation for inmates several years ago, now the Benton County Sheriff’s Office is following suit. The jail will soon feature kiosks in the lobby with free video visitation for family and friends, as well as a system that allows video visitation from a personal computer, which will come with a fee. Critics of the policy, which has been adopted by hundreds of jails across the country, say eliminating in-person visitation yields poorer outcomes for inmates and their families.