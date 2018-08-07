Congressional Races in Arkansas

© 2022 KUAF
KUAF | By John Brummett
Published August 7, 2018 at 1:52 PM CDT
RobyBrummettAPR2018.png
courtesy: Talk Business & Politics
John Brummett, political reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, examines each of the four races for the U.S. House Arkansas voters will decide this fall. He talks with Roby Brock with our partner Talk Business and Politics.

