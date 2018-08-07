Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Congressional Races in Arkansas
By John Brummett
Published August 7, 2018 at 1:52 PM CDT
John Brummett, political reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, examines each of the four races for the U.S. House Arkansas voters will decide this fall. He talks with Roby Brock with our partner
Talk Business and Politics.
