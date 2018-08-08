© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Fort Smith City Leaders Hope to Renegotiate Parts of EPA Consent Decree

KUAF
Published August 8, 2018 at 1:07 PM CDT

The City of Fort Smith entered into a consent decree with the Environmental Protection Agency in 2015 after years-long violations of the Clean Water Act. According to the EPA, the city’s aging infrastructure allowed sewage to go into the Arkansas River. The consent decree requires the city make an estimated $480 million of sewer upgrades over the course of 12 years. City leaders are meeting with the EPA this week in Texas with hopes of renegotiating parts of the agreement.

