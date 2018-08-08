Mayo Clinic Networks with Northwest Health in Arkansas

Northwest Health, headquartered in Springdale, has partnered with the Mayo Clinic headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota. The Mayo Clinic is also the subject of a forthcoming Ken Burns documentary to air this autumn on PBS. Mayo descendant Lilli Mayo Weivoda describes the medical legacy of the Mayo family, some of whom have put down roots in the Arkansas Ozarks.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.