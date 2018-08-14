Fayetteville Author, Worm Enthusiast Updates Vermicompost Handbook

The 35th anniversary edition of the popular composting handbook Worms Eat My Garbage, originally authored by vermiculture pioneer Mary Appelhof, was released this summer. Fayetteville author Joanne Olszewski is carrying forward Appelhof's legacy, updating the book with the latest science as well as traveling and lecturing about composting with worms. Olszewski demonstrates both backyard and in-house vermicomposting at her Fayetteville residence.