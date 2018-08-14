Fayetteville Author, Worm Enthusiast Updates Vermicompost Handbook
Joanne Olszewski shows off some freshly made vermicompost contained in a composting worm bin inside her Fayetteville studio.
J. Froelich
Olszewski demonstrates how red earthworms, Eisenia fetida, quickly render watermelon rind into compost.
J. Froelich
Olszewski opens her backyard cedar vermicompost box, revealing rich compost created by red earthworms.
J. Froelich
Olszewski top dresses her backyard garden plants with nutrient rich vermicompost.
J. Froelich
Front cover of updated “Worms Eat My Garbage,” newly published by Massachusetts garden publishing house Storey.";s:
J. Froelich
The 35th anniversary edition of the popular composting handbook Worms Eat My Garbage, originally authored by vermiculture pioneer Mary Appelhof, was released this summer. Fayetteville author Joanne Olszewski is carrying forward Appelhof's legacy, updating the book with the latest science as well as traveling and lecturing about composting with worms. Olszewski demonstrates both backyard and in-house vermicomposting at her Fayetteville residence.