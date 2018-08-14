© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Fayetteville Author, Worm Enthusiast Updates Vermicompost Handbook

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 14, 2018 at 1:08 PM CDT
1 of 5
Joanne Olszewski shows off some freshly made vermicompost contained in a composting worm bin inside her Fayetteville studio.
J. Froelich
2 of 5
Olszewski demonstrates how red earthworms, Eisenia fetida, quickly render watermelon rind into compost.
J. Froelich
3 of 5
Olszewski opens her backyard cedar vermicompost box, revealing rich compost created by red earthworms.
J. Froelich
4 of 5
Olszewski top dresses her backyard garden plants with nutrient rich vermicompost.
J. Froelich
5 of 5
Front cover of updated “Worms Eat My Garbage,” newly published by Massachusetts garden publishing house Storey.";s:
J. Froelich

The 35th anniversary edition of the popular composting handbook Worms Eat My Garbage, originally authored by vermiculture pioneer Mary Appelhof, was released this summer. Fayetteville author Joanne Olszewski is carrying forward Appelhof's legacy, updating the book with the latest science as well as traveling and lecturing about composting with worms. Olszewski demonstrates both backyard and in-house vermicomposting at her Fayetteville residence.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
