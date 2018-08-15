Homelessness Organizations Mobilize as U of A Prepares to Clear Encampment

Organizations that work with people experiencing homelessness have mobilized resources like never before as the University of Arkansas prepares to clear a property on 19th Street in Fayetteville. Advocates estimate 80 to 100 people will be displaced once the woods are cleared. The NWA Continuum of Care has coordinated with member organizations to provide information about what is happening, as well as temporary and permanent housing assistance. The Salvation Army is providing temporary housing for 100 people for six months and is in need of supplies. For a list, click the slideshow above.