Music for the Next Seven Days

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis,
Kyle Kellams
Published August 15, 2018 at 1:05 PM CDT

The next seven days offer many opportunities for live music in northwest Arkansas.

Wednesday, August 15

Thursday, August 16

Friday, August 17

  • Mudhawk at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - Free, 10 p.m.
  • Boom! Kinetic at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 9:30 p.m.
  • Monk is King at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - Fayetteville-based psychedelic rock 8 to 10 p.m.
  • Lesly Reynaga, Kalu and the Electric Joint at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10, 7:30 to 10 p.m.
  • Ted Ludwig Trio at Haxton Road Studio (Bentonville) - $30, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
  • Route 358 at The Forge (Bentonville) - 7 to 10 p.m.
  • Eureka Springs Bluegrass Weekend at Basin Spring Park feat. Boy Named Banjo, Lonesome Road, Runaway Planet, Chatham County Line and The Crumbs (Eureka Springs) - Free, 4 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday
  • The Ozark Highballers at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $5 donation per person suggested, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 18

Sunday, August 19

Monday, August 20

  • Crisman, Prahnas at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5 at the door, doors at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m.

Tuesday, August 21

Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
