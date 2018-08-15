Music for the Next Seven Days

The next seven days offer many opportunities for live music in northwest Arkansas.

Wednesday, August 15

Ankle Pop, Jess Harp, Killer Dale and Swear Tapes at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.

Thursday, August 16



Cameron Johnson, Marty Shutter at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $5, doors at 7 p.m., music at around 8 p.m.

Friday, August 17



Saturday, August 18



Sunday, August 19



Sunday Funkday at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - Food at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m.

Claire Holley and Ben Harris at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 to 4 p.m.

Monday, August 20



Crisman, Prahnas at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5 at the door, doors at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m.

Tuesday, August 21

