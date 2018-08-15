Music for the Next Seven Days
The next seven days offer many opportunities for live music in northwest Arkansas.
Wednesday, August 15
- Ankle Pop, Jess Harp, Killer Dale and Swear Tapes at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
Thursday, August 16
- Cameron Johnson, Marty Shutter at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $5, doors at 7 p.m., music at around 8 p.m.
Friday, August 17
- Mudhawk at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - Free, 10 p.m.
- Boom! Kinetic at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 9:30 p.m.
- Monk is King at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - Fayetteville-based psychedelic rock 8 to 10 p.m.
- Lesly Reynaga, Kalu and the Electric Joint at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10, 7:30 to 10 p.m.
- Ted Ludwig Trio at Haxton Road Studio (Bentonville) - $30, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Route 358 at The Forge (Bentonville) - 7 to 10 p.m.
- Eureka Springs Bluegrass Weekend at Basin Spring Park feat. Boy Named Banjo, Lonesome Road, Runaway Planet, Chatham County Line and The Crumbs (Eureka Springs) - Free, 4 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday
- The Ozark Highballers at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $5 donation per person suggested, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 18
- Dusty Grant, Eureka Music Revival at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
- Makin’ Loaf and Drawing Blanks at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m.
- The 1-Oz Jig at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 to 9 p.m.
- Drifter’s Mile at Chelsea’s (Eureka Springs) - 6 to 9 p.m.
- Clusterpluck at Chelsea’s (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Rozenbridge at Upstairs at Grotto (Eureka Springs) - $10 at the door, 7 to 10 p.m.
- Johai Kafa Duo at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 to 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 19
- Sunday Funkday at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - Food at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m.
- Claire Holley and Ben Harris at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 to 4 p.m.
Monday, August 20
- Crisman, Prahnas at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5 at the door, doors at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m.
Tuesday, August 21
- National Park Radio at Botanical Garden of the Ozarks (Fayetteville) - Free, 7 to 9 p.m.