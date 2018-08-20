Arkansas Secretary of State Voter Information Website Contains Glitch, Raises Concerns

The Arkansas Secretary of State elections website reveals a wealth of data for registered voters to view, but some recent site visitors have had difficulty locating their voting information. A spokesperson offers keystroke advice. An elections expert with the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law also discusses the value of updating and confirming personal voting data and what constitutes legal voting data purges. The center has issued a new report on voter purges in the U.S., including a botched purge which took place in Arkansas in 2016.