Arkansas Secretary of State Voter Information Website Contains Glitch, Raises Concerns

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 20, 2018 at 11:54 AM CDT
The Arkansas Secretary of State elections website reveals a wealth of data for registered voters to view, but some recent site visitors have had difficulty locating their voting information. A spokesperson offers keystroke advice. An elections expert with the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law also discusses the value of updating and confirming personal voting data and what constitutes legal voting data purges. The center has issued a new report on voter purges in the U.S., including a botched purge which took place in Arkansas in 2016.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
