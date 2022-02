After 12 years at UAFS, Chancellor Paul B. Beran is leaving to assume the role of executive director and chief executive officer of the South Dakota Higher Education Board of Regents. Since becoming chancellor in July 2006, UAFS has nearly doubled the amount of baccalaureate degree programs it offers, tripled student housing capacity and expanded the Boreham Library from 30,000 to more than 70,000 square feet.