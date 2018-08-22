Fayetteville Readies to Launch Region's First Bike Share System

In about a month, Fayetteville and the University of Arkansas will launch the region's first bike share system after entering into a contract with VeoRide. The fleet will consist of 290 standard pedal bikes and 50 e-bikes, which are bikes with an electric pedal-assist mechanism. The bikes will be parked at designated locations around the city, and users will be able to unlock them using a smartphone app. Users will be able to sign up for yearly and monthly memberships, but will also have the option to use the bikes on a pay-per-ride basis.