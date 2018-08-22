Local Veterinarian to Establish Pet Blood Bank, First in Arkansas

Dr. Jarod Williams, a veterinarian medical specialist and clinical consultant, operates Ozark Veterinary Specialty Care in Springdale. Williams, an expert in animal transfusion support services, plans to open the region’s first blood bank for companion animals.
