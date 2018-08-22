© 2022 KUAF
Local Veterinarian to Establish Pet Blood Bank, First in Arkansas

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 22, 2018 at 1:25 PM CDT
Dr. Jarod Williams poses inside his veterinarian medical clinic.

Dr. Jarod Williams, a veterinarian medical specialist and clinical consultant, operates Ozark Veterinary Specialty Care in Springdale. Williams, an expert in animal transfusion support services, plans to open the region’s first blood bank for companion animals.

Jacqueline Froelich
