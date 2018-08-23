Springdale's Fitzgerald Station to Undergo Assessment as Part of Preservation Effort
Fitzgerald Station is located along Old Wire Road, a major transportation route during the 1800s, which was part of the Trail of Tears, Butterfield Overland Express stagecoach route and a thoroughfare for troops during the Civil War.
Z. Sitek
The house in the distance was likely built in the 1870s after the original inn and tavern burned down.
Z. Sitek
The stone barn on the property is older than the house and was used by stagecoaches on the Butterfield Overland Express.
Z. Sitek
The inside of the barn at Fitzgerald Station.
Z. Sitek
Vines cover the barn shielding it from the road.
Z. Sitek
The Fitzgerald family cemetery sits just across Old Wire Road. Fitzgerald Mountain is visible in the distance.
Z. Sitek
The Fitzgerald Station historic site in east Springdale will undergo a conservation assessment. The property, which once belonged to early Springdale settler John Fitzgerald, is a so-called witness site because of major historic events that took place along Old Wire Road. The Northwest Arkansas Trailblazers deeded the property to the City of Springdale after purchasing 130 acres of land on Fitzgerald Mountain for the construction of a mountain biking and hiking trail system.