Couple of All-Star Shows Ahead
Jazz-funk, country-folk, grunge rock and more will all be on stage this weekend. Here is our list of live music options for the next few days.
Wednesday, August 29
- Xuluprophet, Jeff Kearney at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $8, 8 p.m.
Thursday, August 30
- The Toadies at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $25 day of, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, August 31
- 34th annual Frisco Fest in downtown Rogers - Friday and Saturday
- Rozenbridge at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - $10, 7 p.m.
- Cadillac Jackson at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - Free, 10 p.m.
- Hadden Sayers at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $15 adv, $20 day of, 9 p.m.
- Route 358 at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Funk Factory at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 9:30 p.m.
- Vanimal Kingdom at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5, 9 p.m.
Saturday, September 1
- Nichole Wagner, Sarah Loethen, Meredith Kimbraugh at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- The Funky Knuckles at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5, 10 p.m.
- Dylan Hawf and Alaina Blake at Chelsea’s (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 2
- Handmade Moments, Me and Him at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 8 p.m.
- Ringo Starr and his All-Star Band at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - $55 for lawn tickets, seats are $95, 7:30 p.m.