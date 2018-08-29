Couple of All-Star Shows Ahead

Jazz-funk, country-folk, grunge rock and more will all be on stage this weekend. Here is our list of live music options for the next few days.

Wednesday, August 29

Xuluprophet, Jeff Kearney at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $8, 8 p.m.

Thursday, August 30



The Toadies at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $25 day of, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, August 31



Saturday, September 1



Sunday, September 2

