Game & Fish Commission Considers Wild Turtle Trapping Ban

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 29, 2018 at 2:25 PM CDT
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
This alligator snapping turtle is one of a half dozen wild turtle species allowed to be commercially trapped with no limits in Arkansas.

Commercial wild turtle trapping remains legal in Arkansas, although it is outlawed in a growing number of states. However, public concern and pressure from conservation groups have caused the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to consider taking more measures to protect wild turtle populations. A pending decision this month was delayed by AGFC until mid-October, giving time for the agency to examine the latest data and more time for public comment.

Ozarks at Large Stories Wildlife
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
