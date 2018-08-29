Game & Fish Commission Considers Wild Turtle Trapping Ban

Commercial wild turtle trapping remains legal in Arkansas, although it is outlawed in a growing number of states. However, public concern and pressure from conservation groups have caused the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to consider taking more measures to protect wild turtle populations. A pending decision this month was delayed by AGFC until mid-October, giving time for the agency to examine the latest data and more time for public comment.
