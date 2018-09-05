A Weekend Full of Music
With Labor Day behind us and fall just ahead, here are some live music options for the non-holiday weekend
Friday, September 7
- Kalyn Faye, Adam Cox, Dana Louise at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- Daniel Champagne at Sunrise Stage (Fayetteville) - $20, 7:30 p.m.
- Rozenbridge at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5, 10 p.m.
- Vanimal Kingdom at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 6 p.m.
- Jimmy Wayne Garrett at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5, 9 p.m.
Saturday, September 8
- Pesto Fest feat. Arkansauce, Warren Dietzel, Ashtyn Barbaree and Nick Caffrey at Tri Cycle Farms (Fayetteville) - $30, 4 p.m.
- Moonsong, Crash Blossom at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $7, 8 p.m.
- Bob Schneider at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18 adv $20 day of, 8 p.m.
- Terminus, Bones of the Earth at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5, 10 p.m.
- Deep Sequence at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Opal Agafia and the Sweet Nothings at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Fort Defiance at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 2 p.m.
- Jesse Dean Co. at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, September 10
- U of A Jazz Jam with Jake Hertzog Trio at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $5 21+, $10 18-20, 8 p.m.
- Dawn and Hawkes at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $15 adv $20 day of, 7:30 p.m.