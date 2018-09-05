Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Here Comes the Election...
Published September 5, 2018 at 1:31 PM CDT
Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses the 2018 midterms now that the unofficial Labor Day starting line has come and gone.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.