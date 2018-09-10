Pair of Artists Frame Obscure LGBTQ Histories Across All 50 States

Nick Vaughan and Jake Margolin, Houston-based interdisciplinary visual artists, are creating fifty installations connecting LGBTQ histories in all fifty states pre-Stonewall to current day. The couple is currently investigating a mysterious turn-of-the-20th century bi-racial gay couple who lived in Harrison as the subject of their Arkansas exhibit.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.