Pair of Artists Frame Obscure LGBTQ Histories Across All 50 States

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published September 10, 2018 at 1:09 PM CDT
Jake Margolin, left, with husband Nick Vaughan

Nick Vaughan and Jake Margolin, Houston-based interdisciplinary visual artists, are creating fifty installations connecting LGBTQ histories in all fifty states pre-Stonewall to current day. The couple is currently investigating a mysterious turn-of-the-20th century bi-racial gay couple who lived in Harrison as the subject of their Arkansas exhibit.

