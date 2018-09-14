© 2022 KUAF
Camping Coming to Bentonville's Coler Preserve

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published September 14, 2018 at 12:13 PM CDT
A rendering of campsites at Coler Preserve.

Coler Preserve in Bentonville already has 16 miles of mountain biking and hiking trails, but there are several other amenities in the works for the 300-acre property including a greenway to connect to the greater regional network, small café, several trailheads and camping area. The camping area will include 25 sites for tents and hammocks and will give visitors another option for overnight stays besides having to rent a hotel room. Most of the preserve master plan construction should be wrapped up by the end of 2019.

