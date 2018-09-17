© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Historic 19th Century Interdenominational Shiloh Meeting Hall Resurrected

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published September 17, 2018 at 9:40 AM CDT
Shiloh Museum of Ozark History director Allyn Lord stands with Carolyn Reno, assistant director, outside the partially restored Shiloh Meeting Hall in Springdale.

One of the oldest public structures in northwest Arkansas has been saved from destruction, thanks to the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. The two-story Shiloh Meeting Hall next to Spring Creek is being restored. The main floor can be seen from 2 to 4 p.m. Sep. 22 during the museum's 50th anniversary family celebration.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Shiloh Museum
