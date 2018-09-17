Historic 19th Century Interdenominational Shiloh Meeting Hall Resurrected

One of the oldest public structures in northwest Arkansas has been saved from destruction, thanks to the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. The two-story Shiloh Meeting Hall next to Spring Creek is being restored. The main floor can be seen from 2 to 4 p.m. Sep. 22 during the museum's 50th anniversary family celebration.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.