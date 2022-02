Our brains are important tools when it comes to creating and performing music. Our brains also react when we listen to music. Elizabeth Margulis, distinguished professor and author, and University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz, a behavioral neuroscientist, will lead a spring Honors College Signature Seminar about the brain and music. They'll also deliver a public preview of the class at 5 p.m. Sep. 25 in Gearhart Hall Auditorium on campus.