Marshallese Educational Initiative to Have New Headquarters, New Director

The Marshallese Educational Initiative plans to expand its headquarters and programming this fall using special grant funding. The organization works to illuminate and sustain cultural practices of migrant Marshallese, develop cultural compentency with those who interact with islanders and provide educational opportunities for Marshallese youth.
