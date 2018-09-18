Project Aims to Reimagine Accessibility Along Fort Smith's Rogers Ave.
Several organizations will study Rogers Avenue, a major artery through Fort Smith, to improve access to jobs, healthcare and other services. The Frontier Metropolitan Planning Organization was one of six agencies from around the country to be picked to receive technical assistance from the Federal Highway Administration and the Federal Transit Authority for the Rogers Corridor Multimodal Community Connections Planning Framework project. Frontier MPO Director Reese Brewer discusses what residents can expect over the course of the next two years.