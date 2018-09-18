© 2022 KUAF
Project Aims to Reimagine Accessibility Along Fort Smith's Rogers Ave.

Published September 18, 2018
The Frontier MPO project will encompass Rogers Avenue from Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith to Strozier Lane in Barling.

Several organizations will study Rogers Avenue, a major artery through Fort Smith, to improve access to jobs, healthcare and other services. The Frontier Metropolitan Planning Organization was one of six agencies from around the country to be picked to receive technical assistance from the Federal Highway Administration and the Federal Transit Authority for the Rogers Corridor Multimodal Community Connections Planning Framework project. Frontier MPO Director Reese Brewer discusses what residents can expect over the course of the next two years.

