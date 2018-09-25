© 2022 KUAF
A Polarized System

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published September 25, 2018 at 2:42 PM CDT
courtesy: Talk Business & Politics
As the hearings for a Supreme Court nominee near, John Brummett from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette ponders what the highly contentious process might mean for the country. He talks with Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics.

