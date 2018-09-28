Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Puppies on the Wing
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published September 28, 2018 at 2:55 PM CDT
Hope Humane Society in Fort Smith will soon export a surplus of stray animals. Michael Tilley of
Talk Business and Politics tells us more, and we hear about a continued push for redevelopment in downtown Fort Smith.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, previews a summit devoted to possible investment in Fort Smith and considers the fundraising…
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, discusses the latest surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh with Roby Brock…
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, looks at the week's news including a change at the top for Tyson Foods.
As the hearings for a Supreme Court nominee near, John Brummett from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette ponders what the highly contentious process might mean…