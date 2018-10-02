Animal Shelter Serves Bella Vista, Surrounding Area
Kittens await adoption at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter.
The Bella Vista Animal Shelter is seeking a volunteer landscape crew to help groom gardens and mow.
Cats prowl inside the lobby of shelter headquarters.
Canines and felines ready for adoption are housed in Nibbles House.
Dogs stay in secure pens, attached to outdoor dog runs.
This mixed-breed shepherd is seeking a loving family.
The Red Room for adult cats, available for adoption.
The shelter owns and operates a comfortable animal transport van.
This secure intake area is for law enforcement to drop off strays, day or night.
The Bella Vista Animal Shelter was established in 1985 to serve the then-unincorporated village of Bella Vista. Today, staff also take in abandoned and abused animals from the surrounding rural region while operating on a fixed budget. The shelter will host its 12th annual Arkansas State Championship Dachshund Races at 11 a.m. Oct. 6 at Loch Lomond Softball Complex. The fundraising event is free and open to the public.