Animal Shelter Serves Bella Vista, Surrounding Area

The Bella Vista Animal Shelter was established in 1985 to serve the then-unincorporated village of Bella Vista. Today, staff also take in abandoned and abused animals from the surrounding rural region while operating on a fixed budget. The shelter will host its 12th annual Arkansas State Championship Dachshund Races at 11 a.m. Oct. 6 at Loch Lomond Softball Complex. The fundraising event is free and open to the public.